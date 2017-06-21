Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
21 June 2017
Kluge and Kurz announce Partnership
ST CROIX—
Brandtjen & Kluge (Kluge) and Kurz Transfer
Products, L.P. (Kurz) have announced a new strategic partnership in which the two companies will co-market the Kurz DIGITAL METAL® technology in the U.S. and Canada..
Leveraging the benefits of the digital print workflow, the DIGITAL METAL® process allows digital transfer of foil onto paper and cardboard substrates.
At the heart of the process is the DM-LINER®, a digital foiling device that precisely completes the foil transfer, optimizes foil usage and manages inventory intelligently. The DIGITAL METAL® process is highly effective in producing decorative effects for labels, brochures, invitations, magazines, packaging, photo cards and calendars.
The partnership will combine Kurz leadership in the development and manufacturing of foil for the packaging and graphics industry and Kluge's extensive experience in both sales and technical support of foil stamping equipment.
