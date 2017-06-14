Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
14 June 2017
APP Canada expands to Maritimes
MISSISSAUGA—
from left to right) are Logistics Specialists - Starr Wang; Victor Tan; Nick Fortunato; David Chin, APP Canada President; Roy Budidharma, Logistics Manage; and Gunaldy Chandra, Warehouse Manager.
from left to right) are Logistics Specialists - Starr Wang; Victor Tan; Nick Fortunato; David Chin, APP Canada President; Roy Budidharma, Logistics Manage; and Gunaldy Chandra, Warehouse Manager.
 APP Canada announced  a market expansion for printers, publishers and paper converters in Eastern Canada to access a wider range of sustainable paper and packaging products.
David Chin, president of APP Canada said  “ some of the smaller markets, that traditionally had less demand, are  not being serviced ”.
APP’s new sales network will directly ship to Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and  Prince Edward Island .
 
Its extensive line of paper and paperboard products from Indonesia and China, include wood-free coated and uncoated text and cover, opaque printing paper, gloss and silk paper, copy papers, and packaging boards for all types of printing and packaging needs.
“Customers have come to expect quality paper products that perform well during the printing process but that also exceed the environmental standards demanded by the end user,” said Chin. 
APP Canada carries the ProPrint, Inspira, Enova, Paperline and Zenith brands. This distribution expansion to Canada’s east coast comes on the heels of another recent announcement by the company about a sales network expansion to Saskatchewan. Currently, the company has offices and warehousing facilities in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Manitoba.
 
 
 
<< Prev Story || Next Story >>
Comments:
Twitter Follow us on Twitter
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
CLASSIFIED | RSS
Company for sale
Company wanted
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Most Recent News Comment
Paul E. says:
This can't be good, it's bad enough our banks are using our data to target us, our telecoms who moni...
Most Read Stories
EVENTS CALENDAR
THE PRINT WIRE
Other news from the industry
THE LATEST NEWS FROM PRINT WORLD
Print World
North Island Publishing MastheadOnline Canada’s Estimators' & Buyers' Guide PrintCAN Print World 2010 Design City
COPA gutenbergs' guide Graphic Monthly industrial print