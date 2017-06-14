APP Canada expands to Maritimes

David Chin, president of APP Canada said “ some of the smaller markets, that traditionally had less demand, are not being serviced ”.

APP’s new sales network will directly ship to Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island .

Its extensive line of paper and paperboard products from Indonesia and China, include wood-free coated and uncoated text and cover, opaque printing paper, gloss and silk paper, copy papers, and packaging boards for all types of printing and packaging needs.

“Customers have come to expect quality paper products that perform well during the printing process but that also exceed the environmental standards demanded by the end user,” said Chin.

APP Canada carries the ProPrint, Inspira, Enova, Paperline and Zenith brands. This distribution expansion to Canada’s east coast comes on the heels of another recent announcement by the company about a sales network expansion to Saskatchewan. Currently, the company has offices and warehousing facilities in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Manitoba.

