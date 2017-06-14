Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
14 June 2017
First on Colour installs another Ricoh
CALGARY—
First on Colour, a full service printing company located in Calgary, Alberta has bought a Ricoh Pro C7110X, Pro 8100 and most recently the Ricoh Pro C9110.
The 27.5” banner size print feature on both the Ricoh Pro C7110X and Pro C9110 has saved time and money overall for the company.
Another feature on the Pro C9110 is its ability to auto duplex 13 x 27.5” sheets for multi-ups on a page. First on Colour Print Operators take advantage of the Trained Customer Replaceable Units (TCRUs) on the Ricoh systems making it easy for them to maintain maximum uptime.
Shelly Tupper, Co-owner of First on Colour, says that Ricoh’s servicing model is effective. To her, the ease-of-use of the acquired printing technology is key when transitioning equipment within the business, thanks in part to the EFI/Fiery controller and software used on the Ricoh Pro systems.
