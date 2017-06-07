Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
7 June 2017
La Presse to cease print edition
MONTREAL—
La Presse after 133 years will stop it's print edition on December 30th 2017.The French language daily is one of Canada's oldest newspapers. It has been moving to a on-line revenue model since 2016. 90% of it's revenue comes from digital content.
It cut it's weekday editions in 2016 and has only been printing a weekend addition since. It was part of it's long term plan to go paperless. Fourty-nine jobs will be lost.
