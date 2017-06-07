Postal Code Targeting introduced by Canada Post

OTTAWA—Canada Post has introduced Postal Code Targeting. This new Canada Post Smartmail Marketing program allows marketers to directly connect with their receptive audience with more precise reach. You can now mail directly by postal code targeting.Marketers can now use postal code data to identify and reach those postal codes that match the profile of their ideal prospects. Postal Code Targeting can be applied to geographic, demographic and lifestyle criteria to selected postal codes. Overlay of existing customer data with Canada Post code data to identify and target prospects similar to customer data.It has been estimated that 60% to 70 % of what is printed goes throught the mail. Digital printing with variable print capabilities will possibly benefit the most from Postal Code Targeting.