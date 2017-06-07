Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
7 June 2017
Postal Code Targeting introduced by Canada Post
OTTAWA—
Canada Post has introduced Postal Code Targeting. This new Canada Post Smartmail Marketing program allows marketers to directly connect with their receptive audience with more precise reach. You can now mail directly by postal code targeting.
Marketers can now use postal code data to identify and reach those postal codes that match the profile of their ideal prospects. Postal Code Targeting can be applied to geographic, demographic and lifestyle criteria to selected postal codes. Overlay of existing customer data with Canada Post code data to identify and target prospects similar to customer data.
It has been estimated that 60% to 70 % of what is printed goes throught the mail. Digital printing with variable print capabilities will possibly benefit the most from Postal Code Targeting.
|
|
It has been estimated that 60% to 70 % of what is printed goes throught the mail. Digital printing with variable print capabilities will possibly benefit the most from Postal Code Targeting.
Comment (1) Post a Comment
Comments:
1. Paul E. says:
This can't be good, it's bad enough our banks are using our data to target us, our telecoms who monitor our viewing habits and now the government, oh wait they've been monitoring us for years
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
Total Job Board Listings: 41
New This Week: 6
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
Total Used Equipment Listings: 32
CLASSIFIED | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Most Recent News Comment
|Paul E. says:
Most Read Stories
THE PRINT WIRE
THE LATEST NEWS FROM PRINT WORLD