7 June 2017
Heidelberg buys software company Docufy
GERMANY—
Heidelberg's expands software division
 Heidelberg expanding its Industry 4.0 offering – takeover of software provider DOCUFY strengthens the Digital Platforms division. The acquisition will complement the portfolio of the Heidelberg Digital Platforms division. Digital Platforms offers IT solutions for digitizing and automating processes involved in designing, producing, and servicing innovative high-tech products.
Heidelberg goes digital
DOCUFY counts well-known industrial companies among its customers and will continue to support them as usual as well as additionally offering them Heidelberg solutions in the future for further digitization of their value chain.
“With the takeover of DOCUFY, we are gradually implementing our strategy ‘Heidelberg goes digital!” says Rainer Hundsdörfer, CEO of Heidelberg.
Comments:
