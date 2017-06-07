Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
7 June 2017
Global Study finds People Value Print
The recent issue of Paper360 (May/June) features consumer survey results on global attitudes towards paper and print, as well as toward corporate environmental claims promoting digital over paper-based communications.
The article concludes that there is a clear preference for print on paper across all countries and regions analyzed
(Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, United Kingdom, United States), likely indicating a more fundamental and human way that people react to the physicality of print on paper. Many prefer paper-based communications to digital options for a variety of reasons, including ease of reading, tactile experience, and a lack of internet access.
These findings may also be partially explained by neuroscientific studies that have shown that our brains have a much more emotional and meaningful connection when we read on paper versus screens.
Here are a few highlights mentioned in the article:
88-91% of respondents agreed that, when responsibly produced, used and recycled, print and paper can be a sustainable way to communicate.
85-89% agreed that, when forests are responsibly managed, it is environmentally acceptable to use trees to produce products such as wood for construction and paper for printing.
80-85% receiving environmental claims such as “go green – go paperless” believe companies are merely seeking to save costs.
62-79% want the option to continue receiving printed information because it provides a more permanent record.
72-77% would be unhappy if they were asked to pay a premium for paper bills and statements.
For much more see the full article or the full May/June issue of Paper360.
http://www.nxtbook.com/naylor/PPIS/PPIS0317/index.php#/2
