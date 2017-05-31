Coke prints wristband for bottles

ROMANIA—Coca Cola has come up with the idea of printing up wristbands to get to the younger generation. The printed detachable labels double as music festival wristbands. The company is hoping that the quirky designs will make teens want to wear them regardless. Sales have been boosted by 10% in the country.Coke has used the idea of pesonalized printed bottles in several countries. The personalized bottle labels were printed on a Xeikon. They help trigger the idea of personalized packaging. A number of equipment manufactures ( Heidelberg, Landa, Xeikon ) have been promoting this new market.