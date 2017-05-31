Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
31 May 2017
Tembec sold to American Company
FLORIDA—
 
 Tembec the makers of Kallima board has been sold to Rayonier Advanced Materials out of the US. Tembec makes the Kallima coated board at it's Quebec mill. Kallima board is a major Canadian supplier in packaging materials. The Kallima light weight board has been popular in the direct mail side of the industry.
Rayonier Advanced Material has operations in Georgia and Florida and has said Tembec's head office will remain in Montreal and are planning no layoffs. The combined company will have sales of $2 billion US. Rayonier Advanced claims the two are complementary not competitive. They say this will make a global leader in the high purity cellulose, packaging. paper, high-yield pulp and forest products.
