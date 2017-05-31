Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
31 May 2017
Paper Shipments Drop by 7%
WASHINGTON—
The American Forest & Paper Association reported that paper shipments in all writing grade are down or flat. Total sales are down by 7% over all compared to a year ago. The decline for coated free sheet was down by less that 1%. Inventory levels were up by 2%.
Uncoated free sheet ( offsets & bonds) have declined for the eighth month in a row. Coated free sheets( # 1 and #2 ) are down less than 1%. Coated mechanical( magazine and catalogue ) decreased for the third year in a row. Uncoated mechanical ( newsprint) decreased for the tenth month in a row. Imports increased in all catagories except coated mechanical.
