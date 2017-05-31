Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
31 May 2017
Paper Shipments Drop by 7%
WASHINGTON—
 
 The American Forest & Paper Association reported that paper shipments in all writing grade are down or flat. Total sales are down by 7% over all compared to a year ago. The decline for coated free sheet was down by less that 1%. Inventory levels were up by 2%.
 
Uncoated free sheet ( offsets & bonds) have declined for the eighth month in a row. Coated free sheets( # 1 and #2 )  are down less than 1%. Coated mechanical( magazine and catalogue ) decreased for the third year in a row. Uncoated mechanical ( newsprint) decreased for the tenth month in a row. Imports increased in all catagories except coated mechanical. 
<< Prev Story || Next Story >>
Comments:
Twitter Follow us on Twitter
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
CLASSIFIED | RSS
Company for sale
Company wanted
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Most Recent News Comment
Paul E. says:
This can't be good, it's bad enough our banks are using our data to target us, our telecoms who moni...
Most Read Stories
EVENTS CALENDAR
THE PRINT WIRE
Other news from the industry
THE LATEST NEWS FROM PRINT WORLD
Print World
North Island Publishing MastheadOnline Canada’s Estimators' & Buyers' Guide PrintCAN Print World 2010 Design City
COPA gutenbergs' guide Graphic Monthly industrial print