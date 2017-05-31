Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
31 May 2017
Consolidation in Alberta
EDMONTON—
 
 The Burke Group has aquired Mccallum Printing. The two  are  in the Edmonton market and are of similar size. Both have 40" 6 colour presses. The combined company has  about 160 employees. Estimated sale are some were around $35 million. The two had different customers and did not compete very  often. Burke Group offers creative design and wide format. The new company will be  in the top 35 in Canada and the largest in Alberta
 
 
 McCallum was number 70 in Graphic Monthly's top Canadian printer with sale of around $17 million.They also have offices in Vancouver and on Vancouver Island. The president of Mccallum Printing is staying on in sales management. There is an indication the Alberta market has been picking up.
