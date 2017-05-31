Consolidation in Alberta

EDMONTON—The Burke Group has aquired Mccallum Printing. The two are in the Edmonton market and are of similar size. Both have 40" 6 colour presses. The combined company has about 160 employees. Estimated sale are some were around $35 million. The two had different customers and did not compete very often. Burke Group offers creative design and wide format. The new company will be in the top 35 in Canada and the largest in AlbertaMcCallum was number 70 in Graphic Monthly's top Canadian printer with sale of around $17 million.They also have offices in Vancouver and on Vancouver Island. The president of Mccallum Printing is staying on in sales management. There is an indication the Alberta market has been picking up.