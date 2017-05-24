Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
24 May 2017
Printing mistake causes data breach
ONTARIO—
 The provincial government is scrambling because of a printing error in provincial health card renewal forms. The error exposed health card numbers, birth dates and home addresses. The forms are double-sided. Mailing information for the recipient is printed one side and the other side contains renewal information. Mailing information on the front did not match with renewal information on the back. Further printing and mailing has suspended until it can be determined what caused the error. It is possible that some health cards could expire before renewal notices are received.

