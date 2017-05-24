Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
24 May 2017
Two industry show half way around the world set records
BEIJING/HAMBURG—
World's second largest print show
 
 China Print and Fespa set records on two continents. China Print held May 9th to the 13th and held  every 4 years attracted over 200,000 visitors. It's now the second largest industry show in the world following Drupa at 240,000. Fespa the worlds largest show for wide format pulled attendance from 139 countries with 700 exhibitors in nine halls. It is now held every year in Europe. Attendance was about 20,000.
New Speedmaster CX 75-4
China Print had the world intoduction of Heidelbergs new Speedmaster CX 75-4 press. The press has a smaller foot print of similar presses and also has the new DryStar Led technology allowing no drying time.
    Fespa this year overlapped with Interpack in Dusseldorf  and Techtextil show in Frankfurt but organizers do not feel attandance was effected.The next Fespa is May 15 to 18th 2018 in Berlin.
Comments:
