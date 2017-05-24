Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
24 May 2017
Landa banned from trade show
MELBOURNE—
Landa has been blocked from entering the PacPrint tradeshow. The show manager blocked them after Landa refused to buy booth space but wanted to piggyback on the show holding presentations and meetings. Adrian Fleming of PacPrint said " We will not allow grorilla or ambush marketing". At a previous show the Komori agent had a small booth and flew customers to a show room in Braeside. PacPrint is Australia's largest printing trade show.
Landa had a huge booth at the last Drupa and developed the nano printing technology. Landa is placing several beta presses around the world. The chairman of Landa is Benny Landa a Canadian ( now lives in Israel) grew up in Edmonton. He also created the Indigo presses and sold the company to HP.
Comments (3) Post a Comment
Comments:
3. Inky says:
Big Shop your missing the point. Yes they have small booths but the days of the Heidelberg and Komori huge booths and numerous presses are gone. There is no ROI on spending millions of dollars a year installing equipment in shows (other than Drupa). Fact is Heidelberg no longer exhibits at ALL! Yes what is mentioned in the article happens all the time now. Small booths and take customers off site to a demo room or a customer to see actual presses.
2. Big Shop says:
Not true. KBA, Goss, manroland web and Komori exhibit at Graph Expo every year. Do not have presses at the show but appear to have reasonable traffic. Trade show are still the best chance to meet people. These manufactures are giving back to the industry. Not just taking.
1. Inky says:
That has been happening for years where press makers have or dont have a booth at a show and take customers to there demo room. Manroland has done it for years in Chicago. Press makers have the highest costs to exhibit at trade show with expenses often north or 2 million dollars to put a press in.
