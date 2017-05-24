Landa banned from trade show

MELBOURNE—Landa has been blocked from entering the PacPrint tradeshow. The show manager blocked them after Landa refused to buy booth space but wanted to piggyback on the show holding presentations and meetings. Adrian Fleming of PacPrint said " We will not allow grorilla or ambush marketing". At a previous show the Komori agent had a small booth and flew customers to a show room in Braeside. PacPrint is Australia's largest printing trade show.Landa had a huge booth at the last Drupa and developed the nano printing technology. Landa is placing several beta presses around the world. The chairman of Landa is Benny Landa a Canadian ( now lives in Israel) grew up in Edmonton. He also created the Indigo presses and sold the company to HP.