Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
12 April 2017
Kodak not selling
ROCHESTER—
 
 Kodak has reversed it decision to sell it's Prosper and Ultrastream inkjet operations. Over a year ago it had announced that it was going to sell off its graphic arts inkjet operations and as late as December that negotiations with multiple parties were still going on. Xerox had been suspected as one of the most likely buyers. 
 
Several reasons have been given for the change in plans.A number of OEM's have signed up for the Ultrasteam technology ( Goss, Mitsubishi and Fuji (Kikai). The Prosper profitablity has turned around in the last 12 months.Also buyers were not offering what Kodak felt the buisness was worth going forward.
