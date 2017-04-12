PROKOM launches Konica Minolta user group

MSSISSAUGA—PROKOM an independent user group for Konica Minolta production printing users has launched a Canadian group. PROKOM started in Europe has now started groups up in North America. The Canadian group is being sponsored by Konica Minolta Canada .The group is intended for production print and industrial print users. Dscoop (HP) was the first user group followed by Canon.Chris Dewart , president and CEO of Konica Minolta Canada said " We are committed to supporting a platform where print professionals have the opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders, access support tools and ultimately grow their client base". For more information contact Paul McCarthy at (647) 208-3161 or paul.mccarthy@bt.konicaminolta.ca