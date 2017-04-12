Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
12 April 2017
PROKOM launches Konica Minolta user group
MSSISSAUGA—
 
PROKOM an independent user group for Konica Minolta production printing users has launched a Canadian group. PROKOM  started in Europe has now started groups up in North America. The Canadian group is being sponsored by Konica Minolta Canada .The group is intended for production print and industrial print users. Dscoop (HP) was the first user group followed by Canon.
 
Chris Dewart , president and CEO of Konica Minolta Canada said " We are committed to supporting a platform where print professionals have the opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders, access support tools and ultimately grow their client base". For more information contact Paul McCarthy at (647) 208-3161 or paul.mccarthy@bt.konicaminolta.ca
<< Prev Story || Next Story >>
Comments:
Twitter Follow us on Twitter
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
CLASSIFIED | RSS
Company wanted
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Most Recent News Comment
Paul Kett says:
Looking forward to improving the quality and turnaround time to help our clients' grow their busines...
Most Read Stories
EVENTS CALENDAR
North Island Publishing MastheadOnline Canada’s Estimators' & Buyers' Guide PrintCAN Print World 2010 Design City
COPA gutenbergs' guide Graphic Monthly industrial print