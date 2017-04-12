Great Little Box Co. installs new work flow software

RICHMOND—Great Little Box Co. of British Columbia has installed the efi Packaging Suites with Radius work flow. The B.C. packaging company is in corrugated box, labels, flexable packaging, folding cartons and protective packaging. They have 4 plants and have bought 9 companies over the last 15 years. 40 % of the company's quarter million square feet of space is used for client warehousing space .The new efi Packaging Suite with Radius work flow software will allow Great Little Box Co. to steamline their entire system. They run offset and flexo equipment in complex multi-process jobs and kitting warehousing.New efi shop-floor data-collection and inventory technologies are also part of this system. This will provide a centerlized management system with end-to-end IT workflow.