SmartPrint buys Montreal Company

TORONTO—SmartPrint has expanded to Quebec with the purchase of DynaCharge of Montreal. SmartPrint is in the manage print service field. They are part way between an equipment dealer and a facilities management company.They sell copies by the page on lazer or inkjet devices. They do not get involved in offset. This appears to be a growing market. This is their second aquisition in the last year. They now cover Ontario and Quebec. They are a stratigic partner with Hewlett Packard.They target corporations of 100 to 1000 employees.