Printing Industry News for Canada
12 April 2017
SmartPrint buys Montreal Company
TORONTO—
 
SmartPrint has expanded to Quebec with the purchase of DynaCharge of Montreal. SmartPrint  is in the manage print service field. They are part way between an equipment dealer and a facilities management company.
They sell copies by the page on lazer or inkjet devices.  They do not get involved in offset. This appears to be a growing market.     This is their second  aquisition in the last year. They now cover Ontario and Quebec. They are a stratigic  partner with Hewlett Packard.
They target corporations of 100 to 1000 employees. 
Comments:
