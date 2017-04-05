XLPrints.ca installs AGFA Jeti Ceres

SCARBOROUGH—XLPRINTS.CA ( a-click ) is installing the first Jeti Ceres RTR3200 LED in North America. The new LED wide format prints up to 10.5 feet wide with speeds up to 2002 sq ft per hour. It is a roll to roll machine capable of unattended printing. Jeti Ceres offers six colours plus optional white and or primer. It can print mesh and porous subtrates with out a liner.A-click or XLprints.ca is a digital printer in Toronto that produces wide format graphics to the trade.They specialize in quick turn around with most jobs done in 24 hours. They have been going since 2005 and have over 11 wide format machine and can do roll to roll or flat bed up (4 x8).The new AGFA Jeti Ceres will ad to A-click growing capablities.