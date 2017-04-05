Halm Industries sold to W+D of Germany

GERMANY—Winkler+Dunnebier ( W+D) has bought Halm Industries of Glen Head New York. Halm has been the North American manufacture of the Jet envelope presses. Most Jet shops in North America use Halm Jet offset presses ( 2 to 4 colours) which run at speeds of 25 to 50 thousand envelopes per hour and can print 2 sides in one pass.Halm recently came out with an inkjet press using Memjet heads.W+D manufactures envelope making equipment and mailing equipment. They have been consolidating OEM,s in the envelope equipment business where they are now the only one.No change in the two organizations has been announced.