5 April 2017
Landa announces Beta sights
ISRAEL—
Landa S10 Nanographic Press
 Landa has announced the first Beta sites of the Landa S10 Nanographic Printing presses. The installations will start in July of this year . One is going into a packaging printer in Israel.  Another one  in a point-of-purchase printer in the United States (Minneapolis) and one in a German package printer in Europe.
 
Benny Landa Chairman of Landa said " I am thrilled that after many years of development, we are now reaching the milestone of delivering our first Nanographic Printing Presses to customers" Landa was the center of attention at the last Drupa. Benny also grew up in Edmonton Alberta and was the originator of the Indigo digital presses which he later sold to HP.
