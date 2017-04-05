Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
5 April 2017
CCL Label buys digital printers for over $34 million
TORONTO—
 
 CCL Industries ( label ) has bought two european digital printing companies for over $34 million. CCL has been expanding their presence in the digital printing market. They aquired Avery digital print division in 2013. They are focusing on the web-to-print side of the buisness.
CCl was ranked as Canada's 11 th largest printer in Graphic Monthly's list of top printers. The two printers they  bought did about $16 million in sales last year. One is located in Holland and the other in Germany. CCL has a total sales of about $3 billion world wide. They are a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock exchange.
