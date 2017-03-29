Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
29 March 2017
Readers spend more time reading print than online
MUNICH—
Readers spend almost 89% more time reading the same thing in print than online. A recent study out of Germany shows that readers are more engaged in printed material than online. Mobile phones even have a shorter attention span. It also found that printed newspapers are 38 percent more likely to be used as a source of news than online newspapers.
Neil Thurman, professor at Ludwig-Maximillians University in Munich Germany conducted the study. He found that readers still perfered to read things in print than online. " You can still see why readers still rely on print for the vast majority of their attention " said Thurman.
Newspapers and magazines have not suffered the same drop in circulation as in North America.
