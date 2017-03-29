Federal Government wants to stop printing law books

OTTAWA—Under the Publications act all laws must be printed on quality paper and bound in to hard cover books. Since Confederation at least 250 law books have been printed every year. Digital versions are not considered "official". The current cost is about $100,00 per year. The Statutes states that the books must be printed on Number 1 Opaque Litho Book or equivalent in white colour, English finish, and the basic weigth shall be 100 pounds per 1000 sheets 25 inches by 38 inches