Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
29 March 2017
Recycled Paper Mill closes
THOROLD, ONTATIO—
Resolute Forest Products has announced the closing of their recycled paper making mill because of the higher cost of recycled material. The mill makes 100% recycled paper. The North American prices for recycled material has increase over the last several years but the price of recycled paper has not kept pace. Over 100 employes have been laid off. Resolute is looking at converting the mill to making kraft paper.
|
Post a Comment
Comments:
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
Total Job Board Listings: 48
New This Week: 1
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
Total Used Equipment Listings: 56
CLASSIFIED | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Company wanted
Most Recent News Comment
|Paul Kett says:
Most Read Stories
THE PRINT WIRE
THE LATEST NEWS FROM PRINT WORLD