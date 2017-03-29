Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
29 March 2017
B.C.W. fourth bindery bought by Ad Mill Group
MARKHAM—
 
 Ad Mill Group through Tip Top Bindery ( owner of Tip Top ) has bought B.C.W. Bindery . B.C.W. has serviced the Greater Toronto market since 1992. They have been one of the main full service binderies in the area specializing in perfect binding. The two pervious owners Blair Wilson and Irv Brown will be staying on. All staff have been offered position to stay on. B.C.W. will be moving down the road, time and location to be determined.
 
Ad Mill Group has become the largest bindery in Canada. They  have made four purchases over the last 4 years. P & P Bindery, Mundy Bros., Tip Top Bindery and now B.C.W. Ad Mill itself is a  major player servicing the newspaper , magazine and home delivery market. The combined company has over 400 employees and sales around $20 million .
<< Prev Story || Next Story >>
Comments:
Twitter Follow us on Twitter
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
CLASSIFIED | RSS
Company wanted
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Most Recent News Comment
Paul Kett says:
Looking forward to improving the quality and turnaround time to help our clients' grow their busines...
Most Read Stories
EVENTS CALENDAR
North Island Publishing MastheadOnline Canada’s Estimators' & Buyers' Guide PrintCAN Print World 2010 Design City
COPA gutenbergs' guide Graphic Monthly industrial print