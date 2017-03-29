B.C.W. fourth bindery bought by Ad Mill Group

MARKHAM—Ad Mill Group through Tip Top Bindery ( owner of Tip Top ) has bought B.C.W. Bindery . B.C.W. has serviced the Greater Toronto market since 1992. They have been one of the main full service binderies in the area specializing in perfect binding. The two pervious owners Blair Wilson and Irv Brown will be staying on. All staff have been offered position to stay on. B.C.W. will be moving down the road, time and location to be determined.Ad Mill Group has become the largest bindery in Canada. They have made four purchases over the last 4 years. P & P Bindery, Mundy Bros., Tip Top Bindery and now B.C.W. Ad Mill itself is a major player servicing the newspaper , magazine and home delivery market. The combined company has over 400 employees and sales around $20 million .