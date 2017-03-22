Global Trends Report out

DUSSELDORF , GERMANY—The 4th " drupa Global Trends " report is out. It tracks key developments and trends in global print industry . Conducted in October of 2016 with nearly 1200 participants world wide. The report is broken down by regions with North America being one. It tracks responses from printers and suppliers. The Excutive Summary has some interesting results. Globally 42% of printers describe their business as good while 11% say their business is bad. In North America slightly more printers are optimistic about 2017 than 2016. For the last 3 years printers have become more positive than in the proceeding year.Printers have seen revenue increase , prices decrease and margins decrease slightly. But utilisation increase dramatically. Printers globally report continued falling prices which are compensated for by increasing utilisation and hence raising overall revenue at cost of falling margins.The Global Trends Executive Summary is available free from Messe Dusseldorf. In Canada contact Stefan Egge Messe Dusseldorf (Canada) at 416 598-1524 or e-mail stefan.egge@germanchamber.ca