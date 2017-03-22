Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
22 March 2017
CIEL Capital buys into Category 5
BURLINGTON—
CIEL Capital a private equity company has bought into Category 5 Imaging. Category 5 is in the wide format sector of the industry. They do signs ( indoor and out door) and claim to be one of Canada's first fully digital large format printers. They sell to some of Canada's top media, agency and retail customers. With a staff of 40 and sale in the $9 million area. Wayne Narciso, president still has a stake in the company and will be staying on. The plan is to continue to grow the company with CIEL Capital help.
