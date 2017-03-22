Digital Edge adds Duplo slitter

MISSISSAUGA—Digital Edge has added a Duplo DC 616 slitter/ cutter/ creaser. They have a lot of digital presses that require short run cutting which has been done in-efficiently on their cutter. Digital Edge does a lot trade work that requires super tight deadlines . Such as digital printing, direct mail, tipping, fufillment and lettershop services. This aquisition will help deliver even better service.The Duplo DC-616 Pro slitter / cutter/ creaser is build for short run, on demand digital printing. Designed to remove white borders and prevent toner cracking on digital colour printing. This finisher can process up to 6 slits, 25 cuts and 20 creases in a single pass. A fully automated set up and quick change overs, the DC-616 Pro can finish a wide range of full-bleed digital applications such as greeting cards, invitations, brochures, book covers and 24-up business cards without additional modules required .