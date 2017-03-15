Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
15 March 2017
Lowe-Martin gets printing contract for Federal budget
OTTAWA—
Lowe-Martin has got the contract to do all the printing for the Federal Budget . The contract is for $554,000 and includes all printed documents for the next Federal budget delivered by Finance Minister Bill Morneau next week. Lowe-Martin was given the entire contract this year in past years it was split amoung several printers. The contract is a record amount for any Federal budget printing.
Lowe-Matrin is one of Canada's largest privately held printing companies with about 600 employees and over $100 million in sales. They were listed as Canada's 15th largest printer in Graphic Monthly's top Canadian Printers. They have 4 locations all in Ontario , Ottawa and Mississauga. They bought RP Graphics in Mississauga over a year ago.Lowe-Martin has web, sheet-fed, digital, wide format and also specializes in printing postage stamps.
