Davis & Henderson to be bought by Texas equity company

TORONTO—Davis & Henerson Canada' largest cheque printer is being bought by Austin Texas equity firm Vista Equity for $4.8 billion. D+H goes back to the late 1800's and under Lyman Henderson became largest printer of cheques in Canada. They have over 90% of the personal cheque business in Canada. Almost all major banks in Canada use D+H. Davis and Henderson in the last 20 years have expanded into other services for the banking industry. D+H is a publicly listed company on the Toronto Stock Exchange.Lyman Henderson took over the running of D+H after the second world war from his father . He took it from a general commercial printer into one of Canada's most specialized printers in the 60's and 70's. He sold the company to Data Business Forms (part of Mclean Hunter at the time) in the 80's. After Mclean Hunter was split up D+H was taken public as an investment trust. Lyman Henderson later wrote for Graphic Monthly for years and spoke at industry events. He was also active in the Canadian Printing Industries Association. He was also a member of the Order of Canada.