Cover-all Computer adds Perkins Mailing

TORONTO—Perkins Services has joined forces with Cover-all Computer Services of Toronto . It is the second addition by Cover-all in the last month ( CMS most recent). Perkins is a direct mail house started in 1964. The staff of 20 have moved into Cover-all's plant on Birchmont Ave. in Scarborough. Perkins sales were in the 3 to 5 million range.Cover-all Computer Services operates with a 100,000 sq. ft. plant in the east end of Toronto. They have over 200 employees and do around $25 million in sales . They started as a computer services company and have expanded into transactional printing, direct mail and on-line services. Started in 1985 it is run by second generation Mike Coverdale.