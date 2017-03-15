Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
15 March 2017
Cover-all Computer adds Perkins Mailing
TORONTO—
 
Perkins Services has joined forces with Cover-all Computer Services of Toronto . It is the second  addition by Cover-all in the last month ( CMS most recent). Perkins is a direct mail house started in 1964. The staff of 20 have moved into Cover-all's  plant on Birchmont Ave. in Scarborough. Perkins sales were in the 3 to 5 million range.
   
 
 Cover-all Computer Services operates with a  100,000 sq. ft. plant in the east end of Toronto. They have over 200 employees and do around $25 million in sales . They started as a computer services company and have expanded into transactional printing, direct mail and on-line services. Started in 1985 it is run by second generation Mike Coverdale.
<< Prev Story || Next Story >>
Comments:
Twitter Follow us on Twitter
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
CLASSIFIED | RSS
Company wanted
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Most Recent News Comment
Paul Kett says:
Looking forward to improving the quality and turnaround time to help our clients' grow their busines...
Most Read Stories
EVENTS CALENDAR
North Island Publishing MastheadOnline Canada’s Estimators' & Buyers' Guide PrintCAN Print World 2010 Design City
COPA gutenbergs' guide Graphic Monthly industrial print