Paper Printed with UV light

CALIFORNIA—An experimental rewritable paper has been deveopled . It does not require any ink. Developed at the University of California . Once printed the paper will keep it's image for up to 5 days and then fade. It can print on normal paper and trated with nanoparticle coating and changes colour when UV light is exposed to it.To clean the paper quickly it can be heated for about 10 minutes to return it to its original state. The paper can be be recycled and reprinted up to about 80 times. The paper will not work for long term use namely over 5 day of use.