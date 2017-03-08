Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
8 March 2017
Paper Printed with UV light
CALIFORNIA—
 
 An experimental rewritable paper has been deveopled . It does not require any ink. Developed at the University of California . Once printed the paper will keep it's image for up to 5 days and then fade.  It can print on normal paper and trated with nanoparticle coating and changes colour when UV light is exposed  to it.
    To clean the paper quickly it can be heated for about 10 minutes to return it to its original state. The paper can  be  be recycled and reprinted up to about 80 times. The paper will not work for long term use namely over 5 day of  use.
