US paper company claims $52 million under NAFTA

NOVA SCOTIA—An American paper company has claimed damages of $52 million under the North American Free Trade deal. Resolute Forest Products claims damages because of the Nova Scotia aid to a paper mill in Port Hawkesbury . the mill makes supercalenderd paper. With the Trump government wanting to scrap or change NAFTA this has come at an interesting time. Canada has counter claimed that the US company has taken to long to file there for it should be tossed out. It is expected in the current US political enviroment that more US companies will be paying more attention to the NFTA deal. What effect this will have on the Canadian prinnting industry has still to be determined.