8 March 2017
Complete Mailing Services joins forces with Cover-all
TORONYO— 
 
CMS has ( Complete Mailing Services) a direct mailing house has
joined  forces with Cover-all Computer Services a integrated communications company.CMS has moved into the Cover-all plant on Birchmount Rd. CMS will continue to opporate under its own banner. Cover-all does transactional processing, direst mail and online sevices. 
The combined opporations are inexcess of 10 million ( numbers not provided). 
Comments:
