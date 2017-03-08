Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
8 March 2017
Complete Mailing Services joins forces with Cover-all
TORONYO—
CMS has ( Complete Mailing Services) a direct mailing house has
joined forces with Cover-all Computer Services a integrated communications company.CMS has moved into the Cover-all plant on Birchmount Rd. CMS will continue to opporate under its own banner. Cover-all does transactional processing, direst mail and online sevices.
The combined opporations are inexcess of 10 million ( numbers not provided).
