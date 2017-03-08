Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
8 March 2017
AIIM installs manroland 6 colour 41 inch
AURORA—
AIIM has installed another 8 up manroland press. The 6 colour manroland R706 PLV will go along with their other manroland R710 bought about 10 years ago. AIIM is about $17 million in sales with about 90 employees. Started in 1990 by Mario and Frank Giorgio and provides direct marketing material using offset, toner, ink jet and online.
The company has a 100,000 plant located just north of Toronto in Aurora.
AIIM bought the ppress mainly for it perfecting capablities .The manroland R706 PLV HiPrint press is a perector which can do 2 over 4 and is equipped with a aqueous coating. The pess also comes with auto plate loading, UV drying, and can run up to speeds of 17,000 sheets per hour.It is also equiped with the manroland ColorPilot that can precise measuring data.
Comments (4) Post a Comment
Comments:
4. In The Bindery says:
Why is "In The Pressroom" so bitter about a printer buying kit whether new or used? Congrats AIIM and good on you for buying a real press. For "In The Pressroom", it wasn't that long ago KBA posted a release for reel stand upgrades at Metroland on a near 20 y/o web, or when PrintAction's owner Annex bought a used 10 year old Komori and had a complete editorial written about it. Sounds like you work for a bitter competitor to AIIM.
3. In The Pressroom says:
"In the Prepress" I guess you wouldn't know the difference between a 2006 and a 2017 press anyway. My point is an 11 year old press is not big news unless that all you have sold...
2. In The Prepress says:
Hope "In The Pressroom" reads dockets and work orders better than they read PrintCAN news articles - no where here does it say this press was new. Sure looks like a nice acquisition though. Congratulations.
1. In The Pressroom says:
I beleive this press is a 2006 not a new press?? Hardly a new machine....
