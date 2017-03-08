AIIM installs manroland 6 colour 41 inch

AURORA—AIIM has installed another 8 up manroland press. The 6 colour manroland R706 PLV will go along with their other manroland R710 bought about 10 years ago. AIIM is about $17 million in sales with about 90 employees. Started in 1990 by Mario and Frank Giorgio and provides direct marketing material using offset, toner, ink jet and online.The company has a 100,000 plant located just north of Toronto in Aurora.AIIM bought the ppress mainly for it perfecting capablities .The manroland R706 PLV HiPrint press is a perector which can do 2 over 4 and is equipped with a aqueous coating. The pess also comes with auto plate loading, UV drying, and can run up to speeds of 17,000 sheets per hour.It is also equiped with the manroland ColorPilot that can precise measuring data.